Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Late Tonight into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

StormTeam 3: Looking at a quiet weekend ahead!

Weekend Forecast (1/28/22)

Quiet and dry conditions are expected over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also be somewhat comfortable for this time of year as highs will be near average in the lower to middle 20s on Saturday and Sunday. 

