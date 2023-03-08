StormTeam 3: Light snow for some Wednesday, heavier Thursday

Winter isn't over yet! Here's the forecast.
TODAY(WEDNESDAY):
Some light scattered snow continues to fall along the I-35 corridor (Mason City-Albert Lea-Owatonna & surrounding areas) this Wednesday morning. Expect this to continue on/off through the majority of the afternoon, with a chance for light accumulation and slushy roads in spots as temps hold above freezing.
THURSDAY:
Snow begins in the morning, with snow growing heavier and more widespread by noon. Steady and at times heavy snow persists for the rest of the day. Travel will be most impacted in the afternoon and evening.
3-6" along and North of I-90. A slightly higher 4-7" a bit further south.