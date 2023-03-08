 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still expected to track through the region
bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday
and Thursday night. Compared to previous forecasts the onset
timing of impactful weather has trended earlier. Locally, the
higher amounts are favored south of Interstate 94 with inch per
hour rates possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening. The
bulk of the accumulations look to wrap up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

StormTeam 3: Light snow for some Wednesday, heavier Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
ONLINE AREA TRACKER.png

Winter isn't over yet! Here's the forecast.

TODAY(WEDNESDAY):

Some light scattered snow continues to fall along the I-35 corridor (Mason City-Albert Lea-Owatonna & surrounding areas) this Wednesday morning. Expect this to continue on/off through the majority of the afternoon, with a chance for light accumulation and slushy roads in spots as temps hold above freezing.

Snowfall Forecast Map 2.png

THURSDAY:

Snow begins in the morning, with snow growing heavier and more widespread by noon. Steady and at times heavy snow persists for the rest of the day. Travel will be most impacted in the afternoon and evening.

3-6" along and North of I-90. A slightly higher 4-7" a bit further south.

Snowfall Forecast Map.png

