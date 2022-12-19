StormTeam 3: Light, persistent snow Monday afternoon; winter storm later this week

MONDAY - A light persistent afternoon/evening snow
A weak wave of light snow will move through the region during the second half of Monday. Accumulations across most of the region should be around an inch give or take, with up to 2 inches of the snow is fluffy enough. Some slick spots are possible during the evening commute.
TUESDAY - Mostly sunny and cold
A bit of a break from the impactful weather, the sun comes out Tuesday! Even still it will be a very cold day with morning wind chills 10 - 20 below zero.
WEDNADAY - Snow moves in
After another very cold morning Wednesday, snow should move in sometime during the second half of the day. A brutally cold airmass moving in from the west will begin to squeeze a fluffy snow out of the air quickly. Roads could become slick and perhaps even covered by Wednesday evening.
THURSDAY - Snow continues, temperature drops, winds gradually pick up
Snow continues through the day Thursday off and on. Thursday morning is likely many folks last opportunity to travel before the snow seriously starts to accumulate, but even then there will be impacts, so consider traveling early Wednesday instead.
It's too soon to know exact snowfall accumulation amounts, but it seems a safe bet that there will be enough for impactful accumulation (2"+). There are scenarios where snow totals could be way higher, but that will depend on the track of the forming winter storm. A winter storm watch is already out for parts of Iowa (including North Iowa) through Saturday at 6 AM.
As the cold air mass continues to pile in, more and more snow will be squeezed out as the day progresses while temps drop below zero. This is now all pushing against a mass of warm air to our east, creating the perfect setup for a large and very powerful winter storm to steamroll the Midwest. Winds will quickly drive up Thursday as wind chills plunge to 30+ below zero. Blowing snow will make for whiteout and potentially blizzard conditions.
FRIDAY - Snow moves out, brutal cold bottoms out while winds peak
The winds peak Friday morning as a maturing winter storm to our east drives north winds gusting 35+mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 60mph in extreme cases. Wind chills could reach 40-50 below zero, and frost bite could set in 5-10 minutes. A wind chill warning will almost certainly be issued for this time. Meanwhile, the now strong winds through the day Friday will make for whiteout conditions with blowing snow. Blizzard conditions will be possible across the Midwest.
Thursday and Friday are obviously huge travel days across the country ahead of the Christmas weekend. Consider adjusting or canceling your plans if you plan on traveling by car or plane Friday. Even worse winter storm / blizzard conditions in parts of the Midwest to our east (Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan) could make travel impossible for millions.
SATURDAY - Winds gradually slow down
Blowing snow is likely still a concern Saturday morning as winds still gust 30+ mph, but conditions gradually improve throughout the day. The weather finally calms down on Christmas Sunday.