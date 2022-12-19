 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

StormTeam 3: Light, persistent snow Monday afternoon; winter storm later this week

  • Updated
  • 0

MONDAY - A light persistent afternoon/evening snow

PRECIP TIMELINE AUTO SNOW WINTER.png

A weak wave of light snow will move through the region during the second half of Monday. Accumulations across most of the region should be around an inch give or take, with up to 2 inches of the snow is fluffy enough. Some slick spots are possible during the evening commute.

TUESDAY - Mostly sunny and cold

A bit of a break from the impactful weather, the sun comes out Tuesday! Even still it will be a very cold day with morning wind chills 10 - 20 below zero.

WEDNADAY - Snow moves in

After another very cold morning Wednesday, snow should move in sometime during the second half of the day. A brutally cold airmass moving in from the west will begin to squeeze a fluffy snow out of the air quickly. Roads could become slick and perhaps even covered by Wednesday evening.

THURSDAY - Snow continues, temperature drops, winds gradually pick up

Snow continues through the day Thursday off and on. Thursday morning is likely many folks last opportunity to travel before the snow seriously starts to accumulate, but even then there will be impacts, so consider traveling early Wednesday instead.

Key Takeaways - Winter Weather.png

It's too soon to know exact snowfall accumulation amounts, but it seems a safe bet that there will be enough for impactful accumulation (2"+). There are scenarios where snow totals could be way higher, but that will depend on the track of the forming winter storm. A winter storm watch is already out for parts of Iowa (including North Iowa) through Saturday at 6 AM. 

As the cold air mass continues to pile in, more and more snow will be squeezed out as the day progresses while temps drop below zero. This is now all pushing against a mass of warm air to our east, creating the perfect setup for a large and very powerful winter storm to steamroll the Midwest. Winds will quickly drive up Thursday as wind chills plunge to 30+ below zero. Blowing snow will make for whiteout and potentially blizzard conditions.

FRIDAY - Snow moves out, brutal cold bottoms out while winds peak

The winds peak Friday morning as a maturing winter storm to our east drives north winds gusting 35+mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 60mph in extreme cases. Wind chills could reach 40-50 below zero, and frost bite could set in 5-10 minutes. A wind chill warning will almost certainly be issued for this time. Meanwhile, the now strong winds through the day Friday will make for whiteout conditions with blowing snow. Blizzard conditions will be possible across the Midwest.

storm impacts WINTER.png

Thursday and Friday are obviously huge travel days across the country ahead of the Christmas weekend. Consider adjusting or canceling your plans if you plan on traveling by car or plane Friday. Even worse winter storm / blizzard conditions in parts of the Midwest to our east (Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan) could make travel impossible for millions.

SATURDAY - Winds gradually slow down

Blowing snow is likely still a concern Saturday morning as winds still gust 30+ mph, but conditions gradually improve throughout the day. The weather finally calms down on Christmas Sunday.

Recommended for you