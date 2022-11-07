StormTeam 3: Large winter storm set to move across Upper Midwest Thursday/Friday

Monday will be a pretty standard November day with some sunshine early and things getting a bit cloudier in the afternoon. High temps in the low 40s.
The rest of the week is more chaotic.
Temps rise above average Tuesday as winds turn out of the south. Highs in the low 50s with a mix of sun/clouds is to be expected. Some scattered showers will take hold late in the day, but not everyone will see them.
More scattered rain activity mixed with a few storms continues Wednesday as we climb into the 60s! These showers will be more prevalent in Minnesota, but some are still likely here and there in Iowa. The most rain will fall closer to the Twin Cities Wednesday and Thursday.
More rain and storms continue Thursday, with a strong winter-type storm now rolling across the Upper Midwest. We will be in the warm sector of this storm where severe weather will be a possibility late in the day as the cold front swings through. This will need to be watched.
Temps drop into the 20 by Friday morning following the front with flurries to follow. Light accumulation may be possible. It will remain a cold weekend with highs only in the 20!