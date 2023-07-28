StormTeam 3: Large hail and strong wind, latest on severe weather risk Friday

The Storm Predicition Center has north and northeast Iowa under a level 3/5 risk for severe weather Friday afternoon. Here is what will likely happen.
With the atmosphere charged thanks to temps reaching the mid 90s again in North Iowa, there is plenty of energy for storms to work with. Sometime early to mid in the afternoon, an isolated storm or two could pop up in our viewing area. This storm would immediately pose a risk for very large severe hail with diameters up to 2 inches.
As the storm is pushed east by strong winds in the upper atmosphere, the storm will flair out into a much larger bow echo posing a risk for damaging wind gusts. This could pose a risk for our viewing area after 4pm, although it is much more likely to impact areas east of us in Wisconsin and Illinois.