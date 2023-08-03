StormTeam 3 is tracking the potential for beneficial rainfall this weekend

A system is still expected to move into the Midwest this weekend, bringing showers and thunderstorms to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. While the weekend wont be a complete washout, expect some rain to impact both Saturday and Sunday.
As of Thursday, computer models are trending to show that most of the rain is expected to move through Saturday Night and into Sunday, but some rain showers will still be possible Saturday morning. There is potential for rainfall amounts to be over one inch through the weekend.
Note that track and timing of the system will change, so if you have weekend plans, keep an eye on the forecast for updates.