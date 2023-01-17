StormTeam 3: Impactful winter storm to bring 5-8" of snow Wednesday night

There could be a few icy spots this morning as temps have cooled a bit, but temps are still generally a touch to warm. Snow chances dwindle coming into the mid morning hours of Tuesday where cloudy skies await through Wednesday.
Our next storm system, aiming for Wednesday evening and Thursday as of now, could bring major impacts to the region where accumulating snowfall will be likely. 5-8" is expected in much of our area and in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. It does seem that a minimum of 4 inches of snow for our area is very likely. Most of the higher end totals will be focused towards NE Iowa and SE Minnesota east of I-35.
A Winter Storm Watch is our for this storm between Wednesday and Thursday.
The heaviest snow arrives Wednesday night (moving in from the south between 6-10pm), meaning roads will be quite bad Thursday morning. Snow will not taper off until later Thursday morning. Snowfall rates of an inch or more per hour and gusty winds will make for covered roads across much of the region. Stay tuned for more details as we continue to track this developing storm.