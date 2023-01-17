 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Could Bring Heavy Snowfall...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. The likelihood of 6 inches of snow or more has increased
locally and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Warmer
air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser
snow totals.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

StormTeam 3: Impactful winter storm to bring 5-8" of snow Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow Potential - 3 Categories.png
Key Takeaways - Winter Weather.png

There could be a few icy spots this morning as temps have cooled a bit, but temps are still generally a touch to warm. Snow chances dwindle coming into the mid morning hours of Tuesday where cloudy skies await through Wednesday.

Today Planner w Words.png

Our next storm system, aiming for Wednesday evening and Thursday as of now, could bring major impacts to the region where accumulating snowfall will be likely. 5-8" is expected in much of our area and in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. It does seem that a minimum of 4 inches of snow for our area is very likely. Most of the higher end totals will be focused towards NE Iowa and SE Minnesota east of I-35.

Winter Weather Alerts.png

A Winter Storm Watch is our for this storm between Wednesday and Thursday.

The heaviest snow arrives Wednesday night (moving in from the south between 6-10pm), meaning roads will be quite bad Thursday morning. Snow will not taper off until later Thursday morning. Snowfall rates of an inch or more per hour and gusty winds will make for covered roads across much of the region. Stay tuned for more details as we continue to track this developing storm.

PRECIP INTENSITY 5 DAY RAIN SNOW.png

Recommended for you