StormTeam 3: Icy roads Wednesday morning, a little more snow in the forecast

Frozen roads across the region will make for some icy spots on roadways Wednesday especially in the morning!
Temps climb to 30ish degrees by Wednesday around noon as a light snow continues to fall on/off across the region. The snow peters out by the afternoon hours.
NW winds will gust to 25mph Thursday pushing the high temps down into the 20s. This breeze will squeeze out some flurries which likely add around another half inch to current snow totals for those who see the flurries.
Temps cool well below average this weekend with high temps in the teens. Typically, high temps this time of year are still around 40 degrees.