StormTeam 3: Hot temps and storms, 4th of July weather brings some concerns

MONDAY: Chance for a few evening storms
Temps this Monday afternoon are soaring to new heights, with some spots are touching 90 degrees as of 1PM, and heat indices set to rise into the mid 90s. Be sure to find shade and drink plenty of water.
Amid these hot and humid conditions, some storms have taken hold to our west near Sioux Falls and North near International Falls. These storms were uncertain to begin with, but now that they are occurring means that we will have to watch to see if they propagate into our area this evening. The chances for a few showers and storms tonight has increased, particularly in SE Minnesota after 7pm.
TUESDAY: A severe chance for the 4th
Tuesday will be a very similar day as Monday with hot and rather humid conditions (similar numbers here). What's different is that a slow moving cold front out of the NW will trigger some thunderstorms somewhere along the MN-IA border area during the evening hours. The exact timing and placement is uncertain here (as is usual with summer storms), but the risk is high enough that firework events will have to be monitored. Given better wind profiles tomorrow evening, there is a greater risk for severe wind and hail in any storms.
WEDNESDAY ONWARD: Cooling down and drying out.
After a bit of leftover rain Wednesday morning, temps should noticeably cool down. High temps drop into the 70s by Thursday, and dew points down as low as the 40s. A very pleasant few days here to get outside.