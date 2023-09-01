StormTeam 3: Holiday weekend heat wave brings a hot breeze

They say Labor Day weekend is the last hurrah of summer. If that's true, then this weekend surely checks out.
Highs temps will be 10-20 degrees above average this extended weekend and into Tuesday, ranging from the mid 80 Friday afternoon to the mid/upper 90s Sunday & Monday.
This heat wave comes as constant winds out of the southwest blow in warm and dry air as sunshine and high pressure dominate the skies.
Be mindful of the heat this weekend and Labor Day as many folks take to the outdoors. Be sure to drink plenty of water.
The worsening drought conditions, combined with dry air Sunday and Monday (dew points down into the 40s or even lower), and winds gusting 25+mph will make for a risk for rapidly spreading fires. Please be mindful that any fires could quickly get out of control.
Temps fall back down Tuesday evening into a Wednesday with a cold front, and mark our next good chance for rain and thunderstorms.