StormTeam 3: High temps above freezing to be expected this week

Remember when wind chills were below zero for days on end last week? I hardly do.
Temps are now rising above freezing this Monday afternoon. A quick taste of the spring to come! We will even see some scattered showers later this afternoon between 5-9pm, but don't expect a whole lot with that.
Some icy spots will be possible during the mornings this week as melted snow freezes over on roads, and this holds true Tuesday morning.
Tuesday rises just a bit above freezing with plenty of sun. Wednesday is the real warm day with some spots touching 40 degrees!
We are tracking a winter storm which could impact our region Thursday with either rain or snow. Keeping an eye on this. Temps get temporarily colder after this for Friday and Saturday.