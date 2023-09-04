StormTeam 3: High temperature records broken on Sunday, potentially more Monday

This Labor Day weekend heat wave means business.
High temps in the mid to upper 90s, and for some even at 100 degrees, shattered most of the previous high temp records across the area for September 3rd, with the only major exception for our viewing area being Albert Lea who missed the mark by 1 degree (a high of 95 on Sunday did not meet the previous record of 96 set in 1925).
Temps will continue to bake the region this Labor Day afternoon with the mid 90s in the forecast, a touch cooler than yesterday but still enough to tie or brake some records.
Between these temps, winds gusting out of the southwest above 20mph, and lower humidity this afternoon, be mindful that fires could spread rapidly over our drought-stricken terrain.
Temps top out in the mid 90s Tuesday, before a cold front ushers in storms Tuesday evening (potentially severe), and cooler more reasonable temps for the rest of the week.
Tuesday brings