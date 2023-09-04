StormTeam 3: High temperature records broken on Sunday, potentially more Monday

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today... The combination of low relative humidity values, near record to record temperatures, increased southwesterly/southerly winds, and drought conditions will result in elevated fire risk today across southeastern Minnesota and west-central into central Wisconsin. Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30 percent with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph for some. Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily. Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and operating large equipment. Cigarettes should be disposed of and extinguished properly. Please heed any local burn bans.