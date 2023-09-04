 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today...

The combination of low relative humidity values, near record to
record temperatures, increased southwesterly/southerly winds, and
drought conditions will result in elevated fire risk today across
southeastern Minnesota and west-central into central Wisconsin.
Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30
percent with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph for some.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor
fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and
operating large equipment. Cigarettes should be disposed of and
extinguished properly. Please heed any local burn bans.

StormTeam 3: High temperature records broken on Sunday, potentially more Monday

This Labor Day weekend heat wave means business.

High temps in the mid to upper 90s, and for some even at 100 degrees, shattered most of the previous high temp records across the area for September 3rd, with the only major exception for our viewing area being Albert Lea who missed the mark by 1 degree (a high of 95 on Sunday did not meet the previous record of 96 set in 1925).

Temps will continue to bake the region this Labor Day afternoon with the mid 90s in the forecast, a touch cooler than yesterday but still enough to tie or brake some records.

Between these temps, winds gusting out of the southwest above 20mph, and lower humidity this afternoon, be mindful that fires could spread rapidly over our drought-stricken terrain.

Temps top out in the mid 90s Tuesday, before a cold front ushers in storms Tuesday evening (potentially severe), and cooler more reasonable temps for the rest of the week.

