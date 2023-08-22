StormTeam 3: Feels like temps push 110+ degrees today and tomorrow

Temps will climb into the mid/upper 90s Tuesday, and to around 100 Wednesday. These will be tying and breaking records both days.
With humidity, this will feel like ~110 degrees. No joke here, please limit strenuous activity outside. The body begins to have trouble staying cool in temps these warm, and heat exhaustion is a real risk. Dew points Tuesday afternoon will be almost 80 degrees, and closer to 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
Temps are a bit cooler Thursday, but still warm enough that you want to take some precautions.
The weekend is looking fabulous for whatever you want to do outdoors, highs in the upper 70s and dry!