...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

StormTeam 3: Excessive heat warning amid feels like temps of 110+ degrees

  • Updated
  • 0

It's the hottest week of the summer.

A record setting 'heat dome'. an area of high pressure in the jet stream, is strengthening this Monday, and will be sitting overhead for the majority of the work week.

This heat dome will press down on the surface and heat up temps to at times record breaking levels. It will also allow an influx of moisture and clear skies as it passes through.

Capture4.PNG

This Monday, temps are expected to rise to the upper 80s in Rochester, and the low 90s in Mason City. An excessive heat warning is already out for a portion of our region this Monday afternoon excluding Rochester amid feels like temps around 100 degrees.

That's just the start. The real temperatures will climb to 100 degrees give or take Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons across the area. Feels like temps with the humidity will be above 110 degrees at times. This level of heat is dangerous, and you should take every effort to reduce extended exposure and stress amid this heat.

Temps finally start cooling off on Friday.

