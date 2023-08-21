StormTeam 3: Excessive heat warning amid feels like temps of 110+ degrees

It's the hottest week of the summer.
A record setting 'heat dome'. an area of high pressure in the jet stream, is strengthening this Monday, and will be sitting overhead for the majority of the work week.
This heat dome will press down on the surface and heat up temps to at times record breaking levels. It will also allow an influx of moisture and clear skies as it passes through.
This Monday, temps are expected to rise to the upper 80s in Rochester, and the low 90s in Mason City. An excessive heat warning is already out for a portion of our region this Monday afternoon excluding Rochester amid feels like temps around 100 degrees.
That's just the start. The real temperatures will climb to 100 degrees give or take Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons across the area. Feels like temps with the humidity will be above 110 degrees at times. This level of heat is dangerous, and you should take every effort to reduce extended exposure and stress amid this heat.
Temps finally start cooling off on Friday.