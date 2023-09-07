 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Exceptional drought declared for parts of Southern Minnesota.

"An exceptional level (highest level) drought has been declared for portions of Freeborn & Mower counties. Since June 1st, this region is the driest it has ever been on record, with Austin receiving 11" below average rainfall during this time."

Since the modern iteration of the US Drought monitor began in 2000, this is a first time a portion of our viewing area has been under exceptional drought.

Elsewhere, drought continues to worsen across both Iowa and Minnesota, with over half of each state under at least a severe level drought, and a majority of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa under extreme drought.

According to the US Drought Monitor, here is what is expected with severe, extreme, and exceptional level droughts.

SEVERE DROUGHT:

-Crop or pasture loss likely

-Water shortages common

-Water restrictions imposed

EXTREME DROUGHT:

-Major crop/pasture losses

-Widespread water shortages or restrictions

EXCEPTIONAL DROUGHT:

- Exceptional and widespread crop/pasture losses

- Shortages of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells creating water emergencies

Our next chance for rain is Saturday evening and Sunday. Before then, you can expect gradually increasing sunshine Thursday as clouds clear, with the sun holding strong into Friday and most of Saturday.

