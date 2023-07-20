StormTeam 3: Drought worsens in Rochester, heat wave on the way

The latest update to the US Drought Monitor this morning has upgraded the Rochester area to a level 3 'extreme' drought. The last time Rochester was in this level drought was during the winter months of 2003-2004. Rochester is now running more than 6" of rainfall below average for this summer season
It wasn't all bad news though, drought conditions have improved for much of North Iowa and Freeborn county thanks to last weeks rain.
Our next decent chance for rain will be in the form of some isolated thunderstorms Saturday evening. Nothing widespread, but some folks could get a decent rain if they are lucky,
Now for some more slightly bad news, a heat wave is on the way next week. High temps are expected to climb into the 90s for more days than not. This hot and sunny stretch will help dry out soils further, and will not come with any decent rain chances aside from a stray storm here or there.