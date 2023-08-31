StormTeam 3: Drought continues to worsen ahead of holiday weekend heat wave

A new update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday has expanded drought conditions across our whole region, and unfortunately there is no rain in sight.
A level 3 'extreme' drought has now been expanded across a large portion of NE Iowa east of I-35, and through almost all of SE Minnesota. Elsewhere, level 2 'severe' drought has been designated.
This update now firmly solidifies this as the worst drought for our area as a whole since the winter of 2012/2013.
The forecast is not good news for the drought either. While this Thursday is a pleasant sunny day with high temps around 80 degrees, another heat wave is moving in for the holiday weekend.
Expect high temps Saturday through Tuesday in the mid to upper 90s alongside sunny skies and winds gusting to 30mph. Thankfully for some, this heat wave will not bring as extreme humidity as was seen last week, so we are not expecting feels like temps well above 100 degrees.
The next chance for rain comes with a cold front knocks these temps away sometime Tuesday/Wednesday. We will need a lot more than this one chance to begin digging ourselves out of this drought.