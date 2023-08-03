StormTeam 3: Dense Fog Advisory issued for Thursday morning

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for many of this Thursday morning as visibility has fallen to zero miles for some areas. This advisory will expire at 9 a.m. Thursday morning as temperatures begin to rise and separate from dew point values.
Clear skies overnight, light winds and dew points aligning with temperatures have caused widespread thick fog across the area which could impact your morning commute.
Areas where thicker fog is present could make it difficult for drivers to see in front and behind them, especially in locations where city and street lights are scarce.
Allow yourself extra time, especially if you need to travel outside of city limits and on long stretches of highway.
Remember, we're in the midst of construction season and it may be difficult to see working crews. Be sure to slow down when traveling through and near construction zones.