StormTeam 3: Cold front Monday brings rain, cooler temps

As of 10am Monday, a cold front was moving through the area, quickly knocking down temps from the mid 60s to the mid 50s as it marches through. This front will unlock an increasing moisture in the form of rain into the afternoon. Expect a wet evening commute home!
Rain accumulations are likely well less than half an inch across the region, but a few well west of I-35 could see more than that.
The weather then calms down for the rest of the week ahead. High temps will reach to 50 degrees Tuesday, and the mid 50s through the rest of the workweek. Aside from a small chance Thursday, most of the week is quite dry! We are trending above average with temps into Halloween.