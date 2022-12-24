 Skip to main content
...Another Night of Bitter Cold Wind Chills...

.Although it will not be as extreme as the past few nights, the
combination of brisk northwest winds and bitter cold temperatures
will drive wind chills down into the 20 to 30 below zero range
again tonight and into early Christmas Day.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below.

* WHERE...All but far southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

StormTeam 3: Christmas evening to gift us more snow

Well it will be a White Christmas at least! Something to look forward to despite the fact that we will begin the morning with temps again around 10 below zero.

Sunshine will be out for Christmas morning, but snow is expected to move in by the late afternoon while temps rise into the high single digits. Roughly 1-3" is expected by the end of the night across our region, with a few isolated spots seeing as much as 4".

We hold onto some mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday, with winds out of the south bringing warmer temps Tuesday. Wednesday sees high temps climb above 32 degrees! Scattered rain showers are expected after Wednesday as temps hold above average.

