...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

StormTeam 3: Chance for severe weather Thursday after hot temps

Feels like temps will climb above 100 degrees this afternoon thanks to high temps in the mid 90s and humidity with dew pints in the 70s. Be sure to find ways to stay cool and be mindful of the heat. A heat advisory is in place from noon to 8pm.

This heat and humidity will fuel thunderstorms as temps begin to cool this evening and overnight. A slow cold front to our west will act as the catalyst for storm development. Storms are likely rather isolated at first (as early as 6 PM), but will be rather scattered and more likely as the night goes on.

Some storms could be severe with strong wind and large hail. Storms look most likely just north of our viewing area.

Another risk for severe weather persists into Friday afternoon.

