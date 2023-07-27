StormTeam 3: Chance for severe weather Thursday after hot temps

Feels like temps will climb above 100 degrees this afternoon thanks to high temps in the mid 90s and humidity with dew pints in the 70s. Be sure to find ways to stay cool and be mindful of the heat. A heat advisory is in place from noon to 8pm.
This heat and humidity will fuel thunderstorms as temps begin to cool this evening and overnight. A slow cold front to our west will act as the catalyst for storm development. Storms are likely rather isolated at first (as early as 6 PM), but will be rather scattered and more likely as the night goes on.
Some storms could be severe with strong wind and large hail. Storms look most likely just north of our viewing area.
Another risk for severe weather persists into Friday afternoon.