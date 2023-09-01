 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Chance for northern lights Saturday night

Keep an eye to the night sky this holiday weekend! In particular Saturday night.

A coronal mass ejection, a plume of superheated plasma from the sun's atmosphere, from Thursday is expected to make a direct hit with Earth this Saturday. If this expectation holds true, it should allow for a viewing of the northern lights in the Upper Midwest Saturday night.

Your best chance to see them, aside from being as far north as possible, is to find a flat and relatively unobstructed view looking north. Viewing will be best after about 9pm.

You can tune into KIMT Saturday night at 10pm for the latest on these conditions.

