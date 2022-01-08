StormTeam 3: Back To Below Average Temperatures, Sunday

Relief from the negatives and single digits graced Minnesota and Iowa Saturday but sadly will not last for long.
A system will drift north of the Twin Cities clipping Southern Minnesota and North Iowa with another shot of Arctic air (highs in the single digits Sunday and Monday) before a midweek warm up takes us back into the 30s.
This roller coaster trend will continue through much of the winter as we are forecasted to see equal chances for both above average and below average temperatures through much of the winter season. This has been very clear from the start, let alone the entire year to this point as we have trended weeks significant above and below the average.