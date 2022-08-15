StormTeam 3: Another cloudy below average day for Monday

Expect more clouds than sunshine on Monday with highs in the low 70s. It will feel very similar to this past Saturday in a lot of ways.
A little bit of afternoon rain is expected in North Iowa today along and west of I-35. This includes Mason City and Forest City. The rest of the area could see some very light drizzle at times, but nothing measurable.
Sunny skies are ahead by Tuesday and Wednesday, along with some pleasant temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Sporadic storm chances are set to return later Thursday and into the weekend and into the start of the weekend and highs will remain in the 70s through next Saturday and Sunday.