StormTeam 3: An incredibly sunny Memorial Day weekend, but where is the rain?

The sun is out for the holiday weekend!
Friday will feature high temps rising into the mid-upper 70s with totally sunny skies.
The blue skies continue into Saturday with even slightly warmer temps! We rise all the way into around 80 degrees. Similar forecast Sunday albeit with a few clouds on a still mostly sunny day.
Memorial is where the real heat wave begins. Highs rise into the mid 80s, and will push at least this hot if not hotter every day for the rest of the work week into the start of June.
It's great that we have a sunny holiday weekend, but where is the rain? We need to start getting that back. Isolated thunderstorms could be possible as early as Tuesday afternoon, with chances rising through the week. The best chance will be when temps begin to fall back down after this heat wave (so maybe around the first weekend of June).
A good rule of thumb, we need to be seeing around an inch of rain give or take per week through the summer to hold off drought. Consistency matters more than the net sum here. We have not seen a good rain in our area in about two weeks.