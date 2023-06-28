 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

StormTeam 3: Air quality alert Wednesday as smoke piles in

  • Updated
  • 0

Air quality continues to get worse this Wednesday morning as smoke piles in from the southeast.

Wildfire smoke form Canada, which has been pouring into Wisconsin the past several days, is now moving well into Southern Minnesota and North Iowa. It will continue to do so through Thursday morning.

Our area, as of 8 AM, is at level 4 on the air quality index, meaning that this air is unhealthy for all groups. Take steps to limit time outside, especially exercise.

The air quality alert for our area expires at midnight Wednesday. Improvements are expected by Thursday afternoon.

