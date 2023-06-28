StormTeam 3: Air quality alert Wednesday as smoke piles in

Air quality continues to get worse this Wednesday morning as smoke piles in from the southeast.
Wildfire smoke form Canada, which has been pouring into Wisconsin the past several days, is now moving well into Southern Minnesota and North Iowa. It will continue to do so through Thursday morning.
Our area, as of 8 AM, is at level 4 on the air quality index, meaning that this air is unhealthy for all groups. Take steps to limit time outside, especially exercise.
The air quality alert for our area expires at midnight Wednesday. Improvements are expected by Thursday afternoon.