StormTeam 3: Air quality alert extended through 6 p.m. Tuesday

An air quality alert for southeast Minnesota has been extended through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Air quality remains bad in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa as of 10 a.m. thanks to wildfire smoke from Quebec. The air quality index was at level 4 in Rochester, meaning it is unhealthy for all groups.
Minor improvements are expected this afternoon, but air quality should still be rather poor.
Those with sensitive lungs should limit time outside as much as possible today. Others should make similar efforts.
Otherwise, high temps will climb into the 80s with a small chance for an isolated storm.