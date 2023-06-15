StormTeam 3: Air quality alert as smoke and haze linger Thursday

An air quality alert is in place for SE Minnesota through Friday morning as smoke from wildfires from Canada have moved south into our region. Some ozone has also accumulated in this air, thanks to the sunny and dry weather we have had lately.
This makes for a potent mix. The air quality in our area is the worst in the country today. This can have negative impacts on your health, especially if you have a sensitive respiratory condition.
Consider limiting time outdoors today as much as possible. Smoke will ebb & flow, but it really won't begin to improve until Friday morning.