...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa
Today...

.Light snow will begin early this morning, then change to light
freezing rain or a wintry mix by the morning commute. Slick roads
and travel impacts will be possible at times. In central Iowa
temperatures will rise above freezing before noon, but in
northeastern Iowa a light wintry mix may persist until this
evening due to cooler temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact
travel during both the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

StormTeam 3: Accumulating Snow Lasts around 4 Hours Tuesday

Snow will accumulate through most of the area Tuesday.

Dry air in the atmosphere will prevent snow from reaching the ground initially, but this will be overcome around 8-10am, with heavy accumulating snow quickly enveloping the area. Thankfully this heavy snow will not last all day, and should only last around 4 hours. The potential price of this short timeframe though is the fact that freezing drizzle may fall for some after this.

Accumulating snow moves into Mason City/Albert Lea around 9am, Austin/Charles City around 10am, and Rochester around 11am. Again, it will only last around 4 hours. Freezing drizzle moves in after this.

1-3 inches is expected east of I-35 where a winter weather advisory is in place today, with some spots closer to Decorah and Fillmore county seeing 2-4". Places west of I-35 may not even see an inch. 

Travel will be impacted through the evening commute.

