StormTeam 3: Accumulating Snow Lasts around 4 Hours Tuesday

Snow will accumulate through most of the area Tuesday.
Dry air in the atmosphere will prevent snow from reaching the ground initially, but this will be overcome around 8-10am, with heavy accumulating snow quickly enveloping the area. Thankfully this heavy snow will not last all day, and should only last around 4 hours. The potential price of this short timeframe though is the fact that freezing drizzle may fall for some after this.
Accumulating snow moves into Mason City/Albert Lea around 9am, Austin/Charles City around 10am, and Rochester around 11am. Again, it will only last around 4 hours. Freezing drizzle moves in after this.
1-3 inches is expected east of I-35 where a winter weather advisory is in place today, with some spots closer to Decorah and Fillmore county seeing 2-4". Places west of I-35 may not even see an inch.
Travel will be impacted through the evening commute.