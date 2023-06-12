StormTeam 3: A windy afternoon with a small chance for raindrops

After a cool morning, with even some reports of frost in parts of far northeast Iowa, temps are warming back up.
Highs this Monday afternoon will reach into the low-mid 70s, which is actually slightly below average for this time of year. Winds pick back up with gusts above 70mph out of the NNW.
These winds will likely squeeze out a few brief and isolated showers sometime after 3pm and primarily east of I-35. Don't be surprised if you find yourself in a quick afternoon rain, but don't outright expect it either.
Skies clear later Tuesday, and we warm into the 80s for the rest of the week.