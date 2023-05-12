StormTeam 3: A wet weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Scattered rain will continue this Friday morning through noon, with showers withering away by 5pm. While an isolated shower is possible in the late afternoon and evening, this time should be mostly dry with high temps around 70 degrees.
More isolated storms pick up overnight, and while they should not be widespread, don't be surprised if you hear a little bit of thunder overnight into Saturday morning.
More vigorous scattered thunderstorms flare up Saturday afternoon. We are monitoring a rising risk for severe weather, particularly in Iowa where conditions could be favorable for a tornado or two.
Scattered showers continue through Sunday morning as cooler temps slide in, with clearing by the late afternoon that lasts through at least Wednesday.