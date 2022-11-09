StormTeam 3: A warm and windy Wednesday before severe chance Thursday

Wednesday will be another breezy day! Wind south of the south sustained 15-20mph almost all day long will bring a rush of warm air in from the south. High temps will climb into the mid 60s by the afternoon!
More scattered showers are likely to take hold in Southern Minnesota, and in North Iowa along and west of I-35, this afternoon and evening. The coverage should not be as widespread as it was on Tuesday, but we will watch this.
We hold in the 60s overnight ahead of a strong fall cold front. This cold front will quickly create a brief opportunity for severe storms capable of strong winds and perhaps a few brief tornadoes in the middle of the day as it passes. Here's the thing though, if this front arrives to earlier than forecast in the morning, then that will significantly reduce the risk for severe storms in our area (while raising it further east in Wisconsin). There is a trend in this direction. We will watch this with great interest. Right now we are at a 2/5 risk for severe weather east of I-35.
Temps fall drastically into the 30s by Thursday evening, and we are stuck with December like temps after that for the next week.