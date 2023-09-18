StormTeam 3: A summer-like work week before weekend showers

A warm week is in the forecast! High temps Monday rise into the mid 70s after a sunny start, with some increasing clouds into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible tonight, with chances better on the southeast side of our viewing area.
Temps continue to warm on a mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. We reach into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday, with an occasional off-chance here and there for a quick shower into Friday.
Generally cooler air this weekend and into early next week as we look to squeeze out several days of helpful showers with over an inch of rain possible!