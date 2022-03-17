StormTeam 3: A slightly above average St. Pat's day with rain/snow for some Friday

For Saint Patrick's Day, after a foggy start for some, temps will rise into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. While it will be noticeably cooler than Wednesday, this is still almost 10 degrees above average for this time of year!
A storm system will drift south and east of the region Friday, and some of us with the chance that some may catch a bit of it. A mix of rain and snow is possible in far NE Iowa and deep SE Minnesota early in the day and could last into the afternoon. Precipitation should be on the lighter side, so don't expect too much in the way of serious problems. The ground is also a bit too warm for light snow to stick.
Temps are back in the 50s and 60s this weekend with sunshine! Another system is being monitored for early next week.