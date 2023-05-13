StormTeam 3: A rainy Mother's Day before a sunny week ahead

As of 10pm Saturday, the rain showers are moving in now, and they won't stop for sometime. This rain will push through into the rest of our area, reaching the opposite end at Fillmore county by 3am.
At this point, widespread rain will last through most of our area through noon Sunday, so it will be a wet morning. Rain moves out of our area around 4pm Mother's Day, with dry air and clearing moving in! Clear skies and highs in the 70s are on tap for the period of Monday-Wednesday. A cold front Thursday likely brings some rain or storms, but then it's back to more sunshine.