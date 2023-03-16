StormTeam 3: A quick shot of snow with strong winds and cold arrives this afternoon

While it's not much snow at all, we are still looking at some impacts to the afternoon and evening commute.
Widespread and at times heavy rain sets in around lunchtime, before changing over to snow between 2-6pm across the region. This quick shot of heavy snow doesn't last long with only minor accumulations, but long enough for some slick roads. Combined with winds gusting 40+mph, that will make for blowing snow and low visibility (especially along and west of I-35). It should be noted, there may not be any snow for places like Charles City/Cresco/Fillmore.
Winds gust to 50mph overnight as temps plunge. Wet roads will freeze over, and travel will remain iffy through most of Friday.
Saint Patrick's Day will feel like deep winter with cold temps in the teens, gusts to 40mph, and wind chills below zero.
The rest of the weekend is a bit better, particularly Sunday with sunny skies, less wind, and highs around 30 degrees.