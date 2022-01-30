 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: A Mild End to January

3 Day Forecast 1/30

Mild temperatures are expected for the final day of January on Monday as highs reach the lower 30s, which is close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The mild temperatures will continue briefly into Tuesday, February 1st, before a cold front ushers in arctic air for the middle to end of the week. 

