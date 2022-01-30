Mild temperatures are expected for the final day of January on Monday as highs reach the lower 30s, which is close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The mild temperatures will continue briefly into Tuesday, February 1st, before a cold front ushers in arctic air for the middle to end of the week.
StormTeam 3: A Mild End to January
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today