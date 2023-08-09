StormTeam 3: A few small chances for rain through the remainder of the week

Mostly sunny skies will continue to hold on for the rest of Wednesday afternoon with high temps in the low 80s. A few pop up clouds could turn into a brief and isolated rain shower after 4pm, but any impacts would be brief.
A mix of sun and clouds holds for Thursday with similar temps before another chance Friday. A cold front will pass through in the morning hours with several scattered thunderstorms expected. If temps are able to warm up quickly enough, a few more could pop up that afternoon.
The most concerning day is Sunday. With dew points near or above 70s degrees Sunday, there will be lots of humidity to fuel storms. Another front looks to pass through in the afternoon with strong winds higher in the atmosphere. If the timing of this front holds, there will be a risk for severe storms Sunday evening.