StormTeam 3: A few raindrops possible Saturday afternoon/evening.

Friday afternoon is a wonderful time to get outside as high temps hold in the mid 70s with sunshine and light winds. Enjoy it!
This present weather holds for the first half of Saturday as skies remain mostly sunny and temps reach almost 80 degrees by lunch time.
An approaching cold front will mean an end to this warmer stretch sometime later Saturday. The exact timing of this front remains a bit uncertain. While a few stray and isolated showers are possible after 2pm for the rets of the afternoon, general chances for rain and storms increase dramatically after sunset Saturday evening.
Some showers could linger into Sunday and Monday as winds switch out of the NW and push high temps closer to 70 degrees with generally more cloudy skies than not.