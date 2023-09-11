StormTeam 3: A few isolated showers possible Tuesday

Clouds are clearing across the area, making way for a sunny afternoon with high temps in the low 70s. Expect a light north breeze. All in all a very typical mid-September day.
A small low-pressure system will swing through Minnesota tonight, with a few scattered showers possible early tomorrow morning in S MN as skies are more so cloudy and temps hold in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Skies likely clear somewhat in the afternoon with highs cooler in the 60s, and a chance for a few more showers east of I-35 as the system moves east. After that, sunnier skies are in store for the remainder of the workweek. Rainfall accumulation should be on the lighter side.
Highs will be in the 60s on Wednesday but will return to the 70s for the rest of the week. Next weekend is looking quite nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.