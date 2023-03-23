StormTeam 3: A few inches of snow fell in North Iowa overnight By Sean Macaday Sean Macaday StormTeam3 Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Snowfall reports from this morning! Most fell overnight in North Iowa.The highest report was from Howard county with 4". Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sean Macaday StormTeam3 Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Sean Macaday Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 News RPS releases updated Cell Phone Privilege Guidelines Updated Aug 25, 2022 Local Albert Lea man convicted on federal child porn charges Updated Dec 2, 2021 Iowa Air Quality Alert now in effect until Tuesday due to Canadian wildfires Updated Dec 2, 2021 Freeborn/Mower counties Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges Oct 7, 2022 Health CVS and Rite Aid limiting purchases of emergency contraception Updated Jun 28, 2022 News Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again Dec 16, 2022 Recommended for you