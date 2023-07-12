StormTeam 3: A decent soaking rain from Wednesday morning so far

It's still raining a bit more, but here is a look at the rain so far through noon.
Plenty of rain has fallen in our North Iowa counties this morning, with plenty of folks clocking in at over an inch. This also includes much of Freeborn county across the border.
Some spots in Worth and Floyd counties have seen well over 2", with personal weather stations in Floyd and Kensett getting over 4"!
Rain is moving out as of noon, and should be completely gone by 2pm. Even those that did not get 1+" of rain still got helpful rain elsewhere.