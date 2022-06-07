StormTeam 3: A chance for scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday

Tuesday will be another varied mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Skies are likely more so on the cloudy skies early Tuesday, and more so on the sunny side by mid-afternoon, but this will vary some with location.
Some isolated sprinkles and light showers are possible through around lunch time, but these rain drops should be unproblematic if you do happen upon them. Temps reach into the low 70s later this afternoon.
A disturbance moving in from the west this evening has a chance to ignite a complex of thunderstorms along and south of I-90. This would be at the earliest towards 5:30pm, but is for most of us much later than that.
Some storms last through the night for some (not for all) and into early Wednesday morning.