Storms Friday could bring strong gusts, hail

Friday's Level 1 (Marginal Risk) for severe weather extends from Wichita, KS through Kansas City, across portions of northern Missouri, across almost all of eastern Iowa and ends right at the Minnesota border. Most of our North Iowa counties fall under this risk for severe weather, which is aiming for the afternoon and evening hours.
The threat for general thunderstorms, showers and severe storms comes as the atmosphere's stability has been disturbed during a warmer and more humid Thursday. This warmth and humidity will continue into the beginnings of Friday, setting the stage for an approaching low pressure system and associated cold front to bring the isolated chance for severity.
If severe storms do form they bring a threat for occasional hail and strong wind gusts, which could cause some damage. On and off showers and non-severe storm chances linger through the overnight and into our Saturday before drier weather returns by Sunday.