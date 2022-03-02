Storm Threat This Weekend

A storm system will move into the Upper Midwest this weekend, bring rain and even thunderstorms to our area on Saturday. Given the environment ahead of this storms system, there is enough energy available that some of the thunderstorms could become severe across Iowa. Damaging wind gusts appear to be the main threat, but hail and tornadoes are still possible. Aside from the severe threat, rain is expected and some could pick up over 1/2" of rain. With the ground still being somewhat frozen, some of the rain may runoff and cause localized street flooding.
Stay weather aware on Saturday and continue to monitor the forecast for updates. KIMT StormTeam 3 will continue to monitor the threat, and will provide updates accordingly.