STORM THREAT: Severe thunderstorms likely Tuesday Evening

A strong springtime storm system will be moving through the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This storm will kick off some strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday evening (after 5 PM) across parts of Iowa and Minnesota and track eastward into Wisconsin overnight. These storms present the risk for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. Because of this threat, there is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather across much of Iowa, with a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) extending into Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Because these storms present a potential for life threatening weather, pay close attention to the weather on Tuesday and take heed of any warnings issued for your area. Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates through the course of this severe weather event.