Stolen snowmobile means probation for Kensett man

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Kensett man is sentenced for a stolen snowmobile in Worth County.
Deryck William Leitner Sr., 48, has been given three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to successfully participate in the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court. Leitner Sr. pleaded guilty to altering vehicle identification numbers as a habitual felony offender.
Law enforcement says Leitner Sr. and his son, Deryck William Leitner Jr., were arrested for stealing a snowmobile and trailer in Garner in December 2021. Investigators say both were found at the Leitners’ home with the vehicle ID numbers ground down and a grinder found next to the snowmobile.
After Leitner Sr. pleaded guilty, charges of second- and third-degree theft were dismissed against Leitner Jr.