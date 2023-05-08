Stewartville's Tarsilla's closing after decades of service

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Business owner, Karrie Heydt, is closing the Tarsilla's Café on July 2nd.
Heydt is closing the restaurant's doors due to the landlord completely remodeling the building for a minimum of three months starting this summer. Keeping the café going after the remodeling was not possible for Heydt after surviving the pandemic. Heydt has been working six days a week to keep the business afloat.
The restaurant owner started as a waiter for the café at fourteen-year-old and then went on to purchase the business back in 2011.
"There's lots of times I'll come in here in five or six in the morning and I'm all alone in the kitchen and that's when the tears come. I just think of what I'm gonna miss about the place," said Heydt.
The breakfast spot is a popular place for people to eat at and socialize with other community members.
"I think this town needs a place like this and I feel bad for my customers because I have forged great friendships here. My customers are like my family," said Heydt.
Since her family is loooking for and new home, Heydt started a GoFundMe page to assist the transition while she searches for a new job.