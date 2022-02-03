Stewartville woman pleads guilty to theft charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman suspected in a string of crimes has entered a guilty plea.
Laurissa Ann Bale, 36 of Stewartville, was arrested on October 17, 2021, and charged with felony theft and carrying a BB gun in public. She was arrested after a Rochester police investigation that began with a pickup stolen from Days Inn and continued with numerous electrical items damaged and stolen at Leitzen Concrete.
Police say the stolen truck was found parked in the 800 block of Civic Center Drive NW.
Bale is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 31.