Stewartville woman caught with meth and stolen property pleads not guilty

Lisa Phillips

Lisa Phillips/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested with drugs and stolen property is pleading not guilty. 

Lisa Christine Phillips, 41 of Stewartville, is charged with second-degree sale of drugs, third-degree possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home and two vehicles in Stewartville on April 26.  Phillips was at the home and was taken into custody. 

Court documents state a search of the home and the vehicles found: 

19.3 grams of methamphetamine 

A tan purse stolen from Kasson PD 

A debit card belonging to an adult male 

A Mac Book reported stolen on April 14 to Rochester PD 

Binoculars 

Two backpacks with plumbing tools reported stolen to RPD 

Brass knuckles 

A laptop stolen from a truck in Rochester 

A Cen-Tech scan tool 

A wallet reported stolen by Kasson PD 

No trial date has been set for Phillips.

