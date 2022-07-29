Stewartville woman caught with meth and stolen property pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested with drugs and stolen property is pleading not guilty.
Lisa Christine Phillips, 41 of Stewartville, is charged with second-degree sale of drugs, third-degree possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home and two vehicles in Stewartville on April 26. Phillips was at the home and was taken into custody.
Court documents state a search of the home and the vehicles found:
19.3 grams of methamphetamine
A tan purse stolen from Kasson PD
A debit card belonging to an adult male
A Mac Book reported stolen on April 14 to Rochester PD
Binoculars
Two backpacks with plumbing tools reported stolen to RPD
Brass knuckles
A laptop stolen from a truck in Rochester
A Cen-Tech scan tool
A wallet reported stolen by Kasson PD
No trial date has been set for Phillips.